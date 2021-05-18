High School Sports Zone Header

Miners sweep double-header against Kingsford

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highlights from game one of the double-header between Negaunee and Kingsford. The Miners won the game 7 to 3.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories