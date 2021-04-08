Mountaineers advance to state title game with OT win over Schoolcraft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Mountaineers are heading back to the division 3 state title game after a 54-50 overtime victory over Schoolcraft, Thursday afternoon.

The Mountaineers were led by Foster Wonders who finished the game with 34 points. Iron Mountain will face Flint Beecher Saturday.

Iron Mountain will be looking to avenge their 2019 state title appearance against Pewamo-Westphalia. The Mountaineers fell in that game 53-52 after a controversial traveling call which ultimately decided the game.

🏀 Iron Mountain punches their ticket to the State Finals on Saturday! 🚨



FINAL SCORE:

Iron Mountain – 54

Schoolcraft – 50



Foster Wonders hit some huge shots down the stretch for the Mountaineers, he had 34 points. Up next Flint Beecher. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/yz2uQK2T5B — Amer Bektaš (@mbektas_19) April 8, 2021

Latest Posts