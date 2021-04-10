Mountaineers fall in state title game to Flint Beecher

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Boys Basketball team fell short of a state title, falling to Flint Beecher, 75-47, in Saturday’s Division 3 state championship game.

Flint Beecher, who entered the game with just one loss ( vs. No. 1 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s) captured their sixth state championship in the last 8 tournaments.

The Bucs focused on stopping Foster Wonders, throwing double teams in his direction almost every Iron Mountain possession.

Wonders was held scoreless in the first half and finished with 13 points. Jurgen Kleiman added 12 PTS, Dante Basanese scored 11 PTS.

The Mountaineers finish the season as the D3 state runner up’s with an overall record of 19-1.

Latest Posts