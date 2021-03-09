Mountaineers outlast Escanaba in a heavyweight bout

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The two best boys high school basketball teams above the Mackinac Bridge collided Tuesday night as #2 Iron Mountain hosted #1 Escanaba.

The game was a back and forth battle as both teams traded blows, but in the end in was Iron Mountain who made the plays late to top Escanaba, 58 to 52.

Foster Wonders finished with 27 points to lead Iron Mountain.