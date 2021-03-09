Mountaineers outlast Escanaba in a heavyweight bout
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The two best boys high school basketball teams above the Mackinac Bridge collided Tuesday night as #2 Iron Mountain hosted #1 Escanaba.
The game was a back and forth battle as both teams traded blows, but in the end in was Iron Mountain who made the plays late to top Escanaba, 58 to 52.
Foster Wonders finished with 27 points to lead Iron Mountain.
- Mountaineers outlast Escanaba in a heavyweight bout
- Packers keep general seating ticket prices flat for 2021 season
- Wonders sitting at 1,999 career points leading up to showdown with #1 Escanaba
- Calumet’s Djerf breaks school 3 point record against Kingsford
- NMU Volleyball Sweeps Series with Rangers in 3-1 Match