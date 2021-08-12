Mountaineers set sights on 2021 season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2020 Iron Mountain Mountaineers felt the full repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team was only able to play a small portion of their games due to postponements.

In the games they did play, the team showed they were one of the best teams in the U.P.

The Mountaineers hit their stride entering the postseason playing their best football when it counted.

Their season came to a sudden, heartbreaking halt in the regional finals against Johanessburg-Lewiston. The Mountaineers missed a game-winning field goal as time expired losing the game 7-6. It was a bitter but fitting end to a challenging season.

“The adversity that our football team had to go through, the state and the nation had to go through teaches you about adversity and not taking things for granted,” said Iron Mountain head coach Robin Marttila. “Every once in a while things happen in your life where that is the case. We talked about those things the whole way through, hopefully, it was a great learning experience. Hopefully, being able to handle that adversity will help the seniors as they go on to college and in the workplace.” Again, we’re just back to being back to playing football. Looking forward to a nine-game schedule and this upcoming football season.”

The team has put last season in the rearview and has their sights set forward on 2021

“It’s great to be back on the field,” said Marttila. “It’s great to be back here practicing with a good group of guys. We lost a lot of guys from last year, we lost nine quality seniors that played on both sides of the ball, so we got a lot of holes to fill,”

Despite losing most of their on-field production from last season, the Mountaineers have some experience returning.

“In the backfield, we have Gabe Richtig back, he got some time last year,” said Marttila. “He’s a very explosive back and has some pretty good wheels. He’s in the backfield along with Bradon Farragh, along with Max Jane and Luke Wolfe. Joe Colavecchi is our quarterback, he’s a playmaker and we like his ability to run and throw the football. Then we got some tight ends we want to throw the ball to in Luke Decker and Preston Roberts.”

And with the team being so young, there will be opportunities for everyone to step up.

Robin Marilla, head coach Iron Mountain Football: “At Iron Mountain, it’s not going to change, we’re going to give everyone a chance to make a play and hopefully give ourselves a chance to be successful on game night.

The Mountaineers open up their season at home against Negaunee on August 26th.

“Obviously Negaunee is going to bring in a well-coached, solid football team, and again, we’re just looking forward to the upcoming season,” said Marttila.

