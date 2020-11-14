Negaunee & Iron Mtn capture district titles; North Central takes home regional crown

Powers, Mich. (WJMN) – Hightlights from Friday nights district finals (Negaunee at Calumet & Bark River-Harris at Iron Mountain. Also highlights from the regional final between North Central & Cedarville
