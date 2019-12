Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – Negauee’s Skylar Hall made her commitment to Lakeland University official, Monday, when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Lakeland University.

Hall was named a Division 3 All-State Honorable Mention after a stellar junior season pitching for the Miners. She helped lead Negaunee to the MHSAA State Quarterfinals for the second straight year this past June.