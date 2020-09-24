Negaunee vs Gladstone football game back on this Friday

Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – Good news for Negaunee Miners and Gladstone Braves football players and fans, their game scheduled for this Friday, September 25th is back on.

The game was originally canceled after a Gladstone football player tested positive for coronavirus.

That positive test forced the whole Gladstone team to quarantine causing the Braves to have to forfeit their game in week one against Marquette.

“We’re out of quarantine now and the kids have been doing chalk talk and whatnot with coach Hansen. Coach Hansen and his crew are doing fantastic following every procedure that are available and all the safeguards that are there as well with the guidance of the MHSAA and the CDC. So, we’re sitting good now and the kids are ecstatically excited, ” said Dave Lindbeck, the Athletic Director at Gladstone high school.

The Braves week 2 game against Negaunee was canceled earlier this week after some confusion on when the Braves quarantine period would end. Once, things were cleared up between both schools the game was back on.

Negaunee Athletic Director and Head Football coach, Paul Jacobson, is happy his Miners will get to play Gladstone calling these last few months a roller coaster ride.

“We’ve been on such a roller coaster ride since March 15th. The ups and the downs, the lopped-de-loops and all that good stuff. Anytime we have an opportunity to play a football game on a Friday night, it’s a great opportunity. We’re excited for this chance to be back in and we’re going to make the most of it.”

Jacobson called this season a fluid situation and said he is ready for whatever 2020 will throw at his team.

“It is what it is. I use that quite a bit and it’s fluid because it’s ever-changing. We have to be able to adjust on the fly and just take what we’re given. Right now, we’re given a football game on a Friday night, so we’re going to make the most of it.”

Lindbeck agrees.

“I think we’re beyond fluid. For myself and our administration here at Gladstone, we met everyday this summer virtually. We met all summer to prepare for adversity, for constant changes and to be able to hit a switch and move into a different direction. That’s where we’re at right now. We need to be ready to go at anytime, to be ready to make a change at anytime and be fluid, absolutely,” said Lindbeck.

The Miners and Braves do have history that will get to be rekindled.

“We’ve played Gladstone for many years, it’s great to get back to these games that we lost a couple of years ago. It is a community that takes pride in their athletics, they’re a blue-collar community that is very similar to ourselves and we know it’s going to be a good football contest whenever we get together with them.”

“I can’t tell you how excited I am. I mean, there are so many words and emotions, you know? When I stop down at the field here in a little while to see them, it’s going to be tough with the exciting emotions I have for them. It’s pretty special. One opportunity at a time, every day is different and this is special, it’s extremely special for them,” said Lindbeck.

The game between the Negaunee Miners and Gladstone Braves will kick off Friday at 7pm ET in Gladstone and will be featured as our new ‘GAME OF THE WEEK’ after the cancellation of the game between Escanaba/Kingsford.

