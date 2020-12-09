No plan yet to possibly resume fall sports championships

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association took no action Wednesday on possibly rescheduling fall championship tournaments in football, swimming and volleyball.

The group’s representative council will meet again Dec. 16, spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said.

The MHSAA had planned to finish the tournaments by the end of December. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration this week banned sports and in-person high school classes through at least Dec. 20 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Had the state’s order been lifted this week, the MHSAA says they would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators present.

“It’s frustrating because you put in so much work and time, plans that either don’t come to be or get changed in mid-stream, but that’s just been the way of the world here in 2020 and we’ll continue to keep looking for a way here to just get the few schools we have left (in the playoffs). MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl told News 8. “And just the few weeks that are needed to finish up our fall sports and get those kids the closure that they need.”

Uyl said the time to finish football games would be in December as weather differs in the state by region.

“We feel like our window of opportunity to finish this now is here within the next few weeks and conversations are ongoing for us to continue football outdoors,” Uyl said.

Uly says the MHSAA will continue to follow the data, science and rules, which has been clear to them since the onset of the pandemic.

As far as winter sports, Uly says they plan to restart those right away, which could possibly move some tournaments into March.