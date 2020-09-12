PREVIEW: North Central Jets ready to take flight in 2020

Powers, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets are ready for take off in 2020.

“We’ve got high standards. We have high expectations all the time. You know, we’re going to face whoever they put on the field against us and we’re just going to go play our brand of football,” said Leo Gorzinski, the head coach of the North Central Football team.

The Jets are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss in their regional finals game against Pickford. The determined Panthers beat the jets 22-14 and would go on to win a state championship.

“They came in here and established what they wanted to do and they took it to us. But what that taught us is, you know, we play high flying football. We still have to learn and get back to smash mouth. That does bode well for us this year because now we have a solid core of returning seniors and they’re hungry,’ said Gorzinski.

“We took that as a very tough loss. You know, we were the smaller team so a lot of us have been hitting the weight room more getting bigger and stronger,” said Wyatt Riley, a senior outside linebacker and wide receiver for the Jets.

The Jets lose big contributors in Leo and Noah Gorzinski and Cole Timblin. But welcome back a slew of athletes ready to fill in.

“We’re blessed with speed here. It helps. We got a couple players that are going to be back here they were JV last year so people didn’t get a look at them. Alex Naser he got some looks on varsity, another really fast kind, and then, yeah, looks going to be running the show for us,’ said Gorzinski

Last season Luke Gorzisnki burst onto the scene as a freshman showing a rare mix of poise, confidence, and playmaking ability. He’s ready to take a big leap in year two.

“He’s very knowledgeable about football. One of the smartest guys on the team. He knows the ins-and-outs of the game. He’s just so explosive. Super fast, smart, strong. He’s got everything,” said Riley.

“I feel I’m supposed to lead this team. I have to be a leader on this team. I have to help this team succeed. I’m trying to be the focal point of this team. Especially communicating with everyone and getting everyone through everything. I’m trying to lead the offense every day at practice,” said Luke Gorzinski, a sophmore quarterback and safety for North Central.

The Jets are excited to get their season underway after almost losing the chance to strap on the pads this fall altogether.

“I thought we were maybe going to have to play in the spring and play in really terrible conditions. But getting back out on the football field feels great,” said Riley.

“So grateful and I know I’m a sophomore I have many years but I know how much this means to the seniors and they know how much it means to me. Extremely grateful though, for sure,” said Luke Gorzinski.

Expect the jets to add to an already rich tradition in powers.

North central opens up their season Friday September 18th against Ontonagon.

