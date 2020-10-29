High School Sports Zone Header

Norway forfeits playoff game against West Iron County

Norway, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday it was announced the Norway vs. West Iron County Division 8 playoff game would be moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and now the game has been officially called off.

Norway has forfeited the game. The Wykons advance to the second round to face the winner of Friday’s St. Ignace at Bark River-Harris contest.

