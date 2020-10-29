Norway, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday it was announced the Norway vs. West Iron County Division 8 playoff game would be moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and now the game has been officially called off.
Norway has forfeited the game. The Wykons advance to the second round to face the winner of Friday’s St. Ignace at Bark River-Harris contest.
Latest Posts
- Iron Mountain advances after Rogers City forfeit
- Norway forfeits playoff game against West Iron County
- Lions face Colts, going for Patricia’s 1st 3-game win streak
- Packers’ Rodgers, Adams to challenge young Vikings CBs again
- COVID hits Big Ten football, Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game