Organized sports on pause after epidemic order announced

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Sunday evening, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer held an emergency press conference to discuss the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the state.

In response to the record-breaking numbers of Coronavirus cases, Whitmer announced a new epidemic order alongside the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As apart of the new order, schools must go to remote learning. Following that, organized sports will be suspended for AT LEAST 3 weeks.

This includes indoor and outdoor sports — football, volleyball and swimming.

The playoffs are NOT canceled just suspended says the MHSAA. They plan to complete the postseasons when allowed.

There will be no fans at collegiate or professional athletic events.

The order will begin this Wednesday November 18th.

