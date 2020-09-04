Presque Isle Park plays host to 2020 Dale Phillips Invitational meet

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Presque isle park played as the perfect backdrop for Friday’s Dale Phillips Invitational Meet in Marquette.

“It’s a very picture-ques course and one that gives the runner’s no matter what their strength’s is, you know, it has a flat first mile, a very hilly second mile and then when you come down as the lake as the backdrop there for the third mile and in for the finish,” said Alex Tiseo, the Athletic Director at Marquette and the meet organizer.

“It is different just because it’s like a very nice place to be running at. My favorite part of the course is probably the last mile. It’s mostly downhill and you get to run by the lake, so that’s kind of cool,” said Carson Vanderschaaf, a runner from Marquette who placed 1st in the Division 1 boys race.

To keep everyone safe and to follow M.H.S.A.A. guidelines, the meet was split into 6 total races consisting of several divisions.

“So, we are breaking things out into a division one race for boys and girls varsity. As well as a division’s two and three race for boys and girls varsity. Then our sub-varsity races as well. So, we’ll have six races on the day with no more than sixty runners in each of those races” said Tiseo.

16 teams from across the U.P. took the course with runner’s looking to push themselves to their limits.

“I felt pretty good today. It was a little windy. The time wasn’t what i was quite hoping for, but I still got the win,” said Vanderschaaf, who finished with a time of 17:44:3.

” I feel like I could have gotten a little faster, but I know I really pushed myself and it’s a beautiful day to run so that really helped and the body was feeling good and everything,” said Heidi Meglathery from Westwood who finished first in the girls division 1 race with a time of 21:21:4.

With all the questions entering the season, the runner’s are grateful they get the opportunity to do what they do best….RUN.

“It feels really good. We put a lot of work in over the summer so it’s nice to see it pay off with some races this year,” said Vanderschaaf.

“I feel really blessed. I know people are struggling because they don’t have a sport to play. But cross country is very beautiful because you do get to be with your team but you also get to push yourself while being close to your friends and stuff, said Meglathery.

Congratulations to all the runners who take place at the 2020 Dale Phillips Invitational.

Latest Posts