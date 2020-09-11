PREVIEW: Miners back to work; return experience in 2020

Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners had their share of adversity in 2019.

Bye week four of last season, the Miners team lost six two way starters to season ending injuries.

“Man, we were injury ridden last year. Just some fluke things, you know, we lose Eric Etelamaki versus Calumet, our starting runback with an ACL for the year. We lost a Bryce Jarvi in week one against Iron Mountain. We lost Drew Dushane against calumet week two. I mean, season-ending injuries,” said Paul Jacobsen, the head coach for the Miners.

Despite this, the Miners fought their way to a 6-3 overall record finishing fourth in their division standings.

They found success thanks to the play of young players who will be returning with valuable experience.

“When you put a junior or a sophomore into a starting role on a varsity team against a Calumet, Iron Mountain, these types of situations you’re going to have to really increase the learning curve. Well, they had that last year and we’re able to take these guys now from where they were last year and move forward with them.”

Negaunee will be pushing forward looking to replace some big contributors from last year- including U.P. Dream Team safety and quarterback Jason Waterman.

“You know, we bring back Lucas Nelson that ended up starting most of the year last year at linebacker replacing Leo Hellpi when he was out and at fullback. Nash Hillier who because of Eric’s injury came in and played a huge role for us. Nick Jacobetti, another senior that had to step up his game last year. Will Luke that started defensively for us and we’re going to ask him to take snaps at quarterback for us,” said Jacobsen.

“Every day I want to be a leader. Whether it’s vocally or just showing the right way to do it. So I’ll just do anything a hundred miles an hour. Or if someone messes up I’ll get on them a little bit and make sure they know how to do it correctly. So, I just want to make sure we’re all ready and ready to go next Friday,” said Will Luke, a senior quarterback & safety for Negaunee.

The Miners open up their season next Friday September 18th against Manistique.

“We got to try with the shortened season now. Really with the limited preparation we have coming into it, you know, we got to get back to what Negaunee football is all about. Get back to basics and do what we do best. We’re going to take it one week at a time. Looking at our schedule we can’t overlook any opponent and just do the best we can every week,” concluded Jacobsen.

Latest Posts