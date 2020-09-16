PREVIEW: Munising Football moving to 8-player; ready to prove themselves

Munising, Mich. (WJMN) – The Munising Football Team has found a new home in the 8- player league after spending last season in the West-Pac conference playing the traditional 11-player format.

After going winless in 2019, the Mustangs have been motivated to get better this summer. Munising head coach Matt Mattson says he feels his team is heading in the right direction.

“We kind of re-claimed the weight room this summer. We had a great summer. Uh, getting ready and prepping. You know, that’s half the battle for football. We needed to do that. We have some good senior leadership. We have a little more talent coming up with our ninth and tenth-grade classes. So, we’re working hard and hopefully, we will improve some things,” said Mattson.

“We have a lot of returning people and obviously we went through that tough stretch there and we’re ready to win,” said Ethan Lakosky, a senior tight end & defensive end for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs have a roster filled with players that can move. With fewer players and on the field and more space to make plays, Mattson says his team’s biggest strength will go a long way.

“I think our team speed is much better this year than it was this year in the past. We are switching from 11 man to 8 man and I think that speed is a very important in an 8 man field so hopefully that’s an advantage for us,” said Mattson.

Both Lakosky and Ethan Trapczyk, a senior running back & linebacker, will be looked at to lead the Mustangs into a new era.

“They’re both really solid seniors and leaders. Both those players have the chance to move onto the next level,” said Mattson.

“You know, we tried to learn from last season as best as we can. We really want to win this year. We’ve put in a lot of effort and I think we have the guys to do it,” said Lakosky.

The Mustangs open up their season this Friday at Rudyard.

Latest Posts