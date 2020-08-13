Redmen Football team returns speed & skill on both sides of the ball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In football, speed kills, and the Marquette Redmen won’t be lacking any juice in 2020.

“This year more than any other year I can remember in a long time is our overall team speed. We have some kids that can run and not just a few of them. We have several which is great. You can’t teach speed and we got it,” said Eric Mason, the head coach at Marquette.

Last year sophomore quarterback Austin Ridl emerged, showing a rare mix of confidence, poise, and play-making ability. He’s looking to become an even better leader this season.

“Last year we just threw him into the fire and to his credit he responded fantastically. I Couldn’t have asked more out of him,” said Mason.

“This year I’m a bunch more confident and I know that I’m starting this year so I know I have to take a step up and take it to the next level,” said Ridl who is entering his junior year.

Ridl will have a grove of weapons at his disposal. The Redmen’s strengths lie at the skill positions on both sides of the ball.

“Hopefully if we have a season we will be a very good and dangerous team, both on the offense side of the ball and defensive. That’s what crazy about us is the depth we have and the number of skill players on our team,” said Ridl.

“We’re looking to make big plays, win games and score. Yeah, we’re a fast team. I don’t know what it is. I mean, we like to to compete and the more competition you have to step up and you got to get better to do it. There’s more kids and everyone wants to play,” said Ty Lotterman, a senior wide receiver for Marquette.

Although the pandemic is still threatening a fall season, Marquette continues to prepare through the adversity.

“Usually I think we would be in two-a-days right now. I mean, we would at least have helmets on our something. But we’re taking it slow. You got to stay social distance, you can’t be as close with the boys. I mean, you can’t get those nice breakdowns. It’s just weird. I mean, we’re doing the best we can with it but there is only so much you can do,” said Lotterman.

“At the end of the day, all of my coaches and I have the same feeling. Until somebody gives us a hard ‘no’ we owe it to these kids to give it our best effort and to continue on as though week one is right around the corner,” added Mason.

