Redmen shut out Miners in regional matchup

The Marquette Redmen hockey team had no issues with the Negaunee Miners in their regional semifinal game. Marquette shut out the Miners, 9-0, to advance to Saturday’s regional semifinal against the Escanaba Eskymos.
