High School Sports Zone Header

Redmen shut out Miners in regional matchup

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Marquette Redmen hockey team had no issues with the Negaunee Miners in their regional semifinal game. Marquette shut out the Miners, 9-0, to advance to Saturday’s regional semifinal against the Escanaba Eskymos.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

SISU

Trending Stories