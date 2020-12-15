Seiler Hruska Receives All-State Honors From MIVCA

Marquette, Mich. (MQT Athletics) – Each volleyball season, over 210 players from Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 are recognized by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA) for their athletic performance on the court by being selected to the MIVCA All-State teams.

Once a player has been selected All-Region by the varsity coaches, Regions then nominate players to move on to be considered for the All-State teams. At the All-State level, representatives are looking for impact players, throughout the state; not just at their regional level. Each division selects three teams at the state level and honorable mention.

On Monday afternoon (December 14), MIVCA released the 2020 All-State Volleyball teams. After ballots were cast by representatives, Marquette’s Seiler Hruska was selected to the MIVCA Division 1 All-State Third Team.

This marks just the third time since 1981 that an MSHS volleyball student-athlete has been recognized on the MIVCA All-State Teams. Hruska earned MIVCA All-State Honorable Mention accolades in 2019, as did Kristen Millado in 2006.

As a junior on this year’s varsity volleyball team, Hruska had a stellar season from the outside hitter position. In addition to leading the team to 14-3 overall record and Great Northern Conference (GNC) championship, she also earned her 1,000th career kill during a 3-2 win over Negaunee on 9/9/20. For her play, she was named as the 2020 GNC Player of the Year and selected to the MIVCA Division 1 All-Region Team.

2020 MIVCA All-State Teams:

Latest Posts