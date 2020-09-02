Statement from MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl

Many parents and families in the Upper Peninsula are still holding out hope that we may see more sports return this Fall. The big one is football. Earlier this week the MHSAA said they are for a potential return of football this Fall, but that it is all up to Governor Whitmer and they are awaiting her decision. Many surrounding states, including Ohio, have begun their football seasons without any major problems.
Wednesday afternoon, MHSAA director, Mark Uyl, made this statement. Choosing to end media availability until Whitmer speaks on the issue.
