The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3

Here are The Fish & Hunt Shop’S Top 3 on Local 3:

#3: Negaunee’s Jackson Sager got the ball on a break. Hit the defender with a quick spin, goes airborne and get the ball just over the front of the rim. Sager showcases the handles, athleticism and the ability to finish

#2: Dollar Bay’s Davin Hill, check out the no-look from hill down to his teammate Connor LeClaire. Hill showing his court vision as he’s able to draw the defender to the perimeter with his eyes right before a dart over his shoulder to his teammate for the easy lay-in.

#1: Marquette’s Kameron Karp is one of the best athletes we have here in the U.P. and he puts it on full display here against Menominee. Karp takes the bump, regains control, uses the spin the get into the lane, and gets one up and over two defenders. Marquette has a shot at a GNC title tomorrow night against Escanaba and Karp is a big reason why.