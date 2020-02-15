High School Sports Zone Header

The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — If you happen to catch an unbelievable play on video, please send it to us through our social media pages. We can’t get to every game, so your help would be greatly appreciated!

Here are The Fish & Hunt Shop’S Top 3 on Local 3:

#3: Negaunee’s Jackson Sager got the ball on a break. Hit the defender with a quick spin, goes airborne and get the ball just over the front of the rim. Sager showcases the handles, athleticism and the ability to finish

#2: Dollar Bay’s Davin Hill, check out the no-look from hill down to his teammate Connor LeClaire. Hill showing his court vision as he’s able to draw the defender to the perimeter with his eyes right before a dart over his shoulder to his teammate for the easy lay-in.

#1: Marquette’s Kameron Karp is one of the best athletes we have here in the U.P. and he puts it on full display here against Menominee. Karp takes the bump, regains control, uses the spin the get into the lane, and gets one up and over two defenders. Marquette has a shot at a GNC title tomorrow night against Escanaba and Karp is a big reason why.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Sights & Sounds: 30th annual UP200 Sled Dog Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights & Sounds: 30th annual UP200 Sled Dog Race"

The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3"

Preparing for UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for UP200"

Dogs checked before UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs checked before UP200"

UP200 LIVE (Part 2)

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200 LIVE (Part 2)"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/14/2020"