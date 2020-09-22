Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Every Tuesday Local 3 will release their Top 3 plays of the previous high school football week. It our Top 3 on 3.
This weeks plays are courtesy of Desmond Mullen of Marquette, Connor LeClaire & Austin Salani of Hancock, and Will Luke & Brady Roose of Negaunee.
Latest Posts
- Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
- Twins top Tigers 5-4 in 10th, sit half-game behind White Sox
- Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds
- Top 3 on 3: HS Football best plays of week one
- Lions embattled coach Matt Patricia backed by his players