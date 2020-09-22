High School Sports Zone Header

Top 3 on 3: HS Football best plays of week one

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Every Tuesday Local 3 will release their Top 3 plays of the previous high school football week. It our Top 3 on 3.

This weeks plays are courtesy of Desmond Mullen of Marquette, Connor LeClaire & Austin Salani of Hancock, and Will Luke & Brady Roose of Negaunee.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories