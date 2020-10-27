Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – A shortened high school football regular season wrapped up last week and although we had fewer games in 2020, T=there wasn’t a shortage of big-time plays.
Here is our top 3 on 3 plays of the regular season sponsored by the Baraga County Memorial Hospital.
