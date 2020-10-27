Top 3 on 3 Plays of the regular season sponsored by the Baraga County Memorial Hospital

Gladstone, Mich. (WJMN) - It's been a roller coaster ride of emotions for the Escanaba Football team who has seen their hopes to play football this Fall come and go and then come back once again.

"It's been a struggle for our kids. I felt terrible for them. First off, with the MHSAA taking the football season away from them. Then, Finally being able to come back and our school gets shut down for two weeks and we're done. So, for the kids, their hopes are going up and down, up and down, just emotionally draining," said Dave Howes, the head coach for the Escanaba football team.