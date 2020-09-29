Top 3 on 3: Top Plays of week 2 sponsored by the Baraga County Memorial Hospital

Week 2 of the high school football season was jam-packed with excitement. These plays were so good that we needed to take another look. This is our top 3 on 3 plays of the week sponsored by the Baraga County Memorial Hospital.

3). Zac Brazeau of Gladstone peanut punches the ball away from Negaunee.

2). Rapid River’s Max Lenaker soars for an interception against Engadine.

1.) Marquette’s Kameron Karp gets ten toes down against Sault Ste Marie.

Latest Posts