TOP 3 ON 3: Top plays of week 3 sponsored by the Baraga County Memorial Hospital

Our Top 3 on 3 has a little bit of everything…offense, defense, and special teams.
3) Chad Trepczyk of Munising with the run and leap into the endzone.
2) Marquette’s Desmond Mullen with the big hit to deny a catch
1) Negaunee’s Joe Mallet with the kick off return for a touchdown.
