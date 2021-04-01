Top of the Mountain: Foster Wonders breaks the all-time U.P. scoring record

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – We may not see a more prolific high school basketball player in the Upper Peninsula for a long time.

“The word unstoppable, you could use that because he’s that good,” – Bucky Johnson, Iron Mountain head basketball coach

When Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders took the court for the first time as a freshman on the varsity team, he proved he belonged.

It was almost like he had been playing at the varsity level for years. Showing a unique mix of skill, confidence, and calmness.

Now four years later, Wonders finds himself in rarefied air: As the U.P’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball.

Wonders broke the U.P’s all-time scoring record (previously held by Gage Kreski of St. Ignace who scored 2,178 points) against Oscoda in the regional finals, Thursday night.

Wonders finished the game with 34 points while leading the Mountaineers to back-to-back regional titles. The Mountaineers topped Oscoada, 63-52.

When speaking with Wonders earlier this season he said he doesn’t think much about the legacy he continues to build and will leave at Iron Mountain High School.

“I’ll probably look back at it more once the season is actually done and just reflect on everything that has happened throughout my high school career. But as of right now, I’m just trying to focus on each game and get as many ‘W’s as we can. It has definitely been cool and all that to see the hard work pay off,” said Wonders.

