U.P. Football All-Stars host youth football camp

The U.P. Football All-Stars were back on the field at the Superior Dome Thursday evening helping the next generation of stars learn the skills of the game.

They held a youth football camp that focused on teaching the fundamentals. The All-Stars have been busy this week practicing for their all-star game this weekend, but they say helping give back to the next generation is very rewarding.

“It’s awesome to see the kids come out and play football,” said Ethan Lakosky, an All-Star from Munising. “I remember when I was their age, all I wanted to do is play football. I looked up to high school kids and varsity players and that’s all I wanted to do, so it’s really awesome to see.”

For the young players who participated, it was a day they will remember for a long time.

“We are practicing playing football better and learning more about the game,” said Hayden, a camp participant. “I’ve been doing flag football, so I wanted to learn more about real football. It’s been really fun.”

All-Star football week concludes Saturday with the all-star game with kick-off at 1 pm eastern at the Superior Dome.

