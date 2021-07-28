U.P. Football All-Stars meet for Media Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – About eighty high school football players from across the U.P. are in Marquette for All-Star Week.

Tuesday, the athletes took a break from practice for media day. They got an opportunity to take team photos and get a pic with the all-star trophy.

It’s all leading up to the All-Star Football Game this Saturday where the players will get one last opportunity to put on the football pads as a high school athlete.

“It’s certainly a wonderful experience,” said Kameron Karp who just finished an outstanding athletic career at Marquette. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I feel lucky I was chosen for this. You know, not a lot of guys get chosen for this so it certainly an opportunity to take advantage of and make the most of it because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“It will be good. I mean, I haven’t put that helmet on since the end of football season,” said Logan Depew of Newberry. “It will be good feeling that again. So, it’s a good life experience up here. It will be fun.”

Football is the main focus, but not the only thing these athletes will be teaming up for. Monday, they helped with a food drive with donations going to St. Vincent De Paul. This upcoming Thursday they will be coaching at a youth football camp. They also have some fun competitions amongst each other in between.

“In a lot of athletics you only see them on Sunday or whenever they play,” said Nicholas Nance of Engadine. “Behind the scenes, it feels good to be able to help other people. Like, using your platform to help reach other people that wouldn’t necessarily get what they need, or different things that they need in life. So I mean, it just feels good.”

“You know, it’s awesome,” said Jaakob fyle who is representing the Gogebic Miners. “I just love helping people. You know, it’s always a great thing. You know, I’m excited about the kid’s camp. It’s always going to be fun teaching the little guys how to throw, catch, block, all that stuff. So, it’s going to be awesome.”

The All-Star Football Game kicks off Saturday at 1 pm ET. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

