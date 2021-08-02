U.P. Football All-Stars put on a show at the Superior Dome

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The stars were shining at the Superior Dome on Saturday with another memorable All-Star Game between Team Black and Team Red.

Despite a big break between the high school football season and the game, the players showed no rust while putting on a show for the fans.

The players had just a week to practice with one another before taking the field but showed a lot of team chemistry while playing. The players said the bonding they did off the field throughout the week went a long way with chemistry on the field.

“Our guys really bonded over the week and became one whole unit,” said Kameron Karp of Marquette. “We just executed everything perfectly today. I mean, one incompletion is pretty impressive with six passing touchdowns. It feels really good to go out on top.”

“I think I played good,” said Garrett Mann of Westwood. “I did everything I could. It was a great week. I loved it, it was probably the best week of my life. Coming out here and bonding with these kids and learning everything about them, that transferred to the football field. It was really fun playing with these kids.”

On Monday the players put on a can drive with donations going to St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette.

Tuesday, was media day.

Wednesday, the players participated in a skills competition.

Thursday, they hosted a youth football camp.

Friday, was the annual banquet.

