U.P. Power: North Central tops Portland St. Patrick, 70-48, to capture state title

Brighton, Mich. (WJMN) – It was a battle of undefeated’s in Saturday’s division two eight-player state championship game. The (9-0) North Central Jets met the (10-0) Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks under the bright lights of the Legacy Center in Brighton. The Winner would hoist the championship trophy, the loser would taste defeat for the first time.

The Jets would continue their quick starts, striking early in the 1st quarter. Quarterback Luke Gorzinski would find pay dirt from 1-yard out. The Jets would covert the 2-pt conversion to take the 8-0 lead with 7:26 remaining in the first quarter.

The Jets defense would then step up with back-to-back sacks, the second by Wyatt Rabb that would result in a safety. North Central would take the 10-0 lead with 6:18 left in the first quarter.

Portland St. Patrick would get on the board early in the 2nd quarter. Connor Cross would flip the ball to Seth Frawley who would take it into the end zone from 1-yard out. They would be denied a 2-pt conversion attempt to keep the score, 10-6, North Central.

The Jets would answer on their next drive. Gorzinski would find the end zone for the second time, with a 16 yard dash to give North Central the 18-6 lead with 9:27 left in the first half.

The back and forth would continue, Shamrocks QB Connor Cross would deliver a beautiful 44 yard pass to Jacobe Hayes-Dunning for the TD. The Shamrocks would convert the 2-pt conversion to cut the Jets lead to 18-14.

The scoring didn’t stop, Gorzinski would lead the jets back downfield, he would score his third touchdown of the first half with a 6 yard run for the TD. The Jets would covert the 2-pt conversion to take the 26-14 lead with 5:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Shamrocks answered with a 1-yrd QB keeper by Cross with 2:06 remaining in the first half. North Central was still leading 26-22.

Halftime: Powers North Central 34, Portland St. Patrick 22

The Jets would start the third quarter with an interception. They would then add to their lead with a 43-yard run by Rabb. The Jets would extend their lead to 42-28 with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

North Central kept their foot on the gas scoring once again, this time from 24 yards out to make the score 48-28.

The Jets offense would keep on churning adding several more scores. When the final horn sounded it was the Jets who would win the Division 2 8-player state championship, 70-48.

