Updated High School Football Schedule Week 3

WEEK 3 – FRIDAY, OCT. 2

11-Player

ISHPEMING AT GWINN – Cancelled

IRON MOUNTAIN AT MENOMINEE – Cancelled

MENOMINEE AT ESCANABA – Cancelled

MARQUETTE AT KINGSFORD – Kick off at 7PM ET

GLADSTONE AT SAULT STE. MARIE – Kick off at 7PM ET

HANCOCK AT WESTWOOD – Cancelled

HOUGHTON AT WEST IRON COUNTY – Cancelled

L’ANSE AT NEGAUNEE – Kick off at 7PM ET

NORWAY AT BARK RIVER-HARRIS – Kick off at 7PM ET

ST. IGNACE AT EAST JORDAN- Kick off at 7PM ET

8-Player

(8) LL-H VS. ONTONAGON (AT E-TC) – Kick off at 7PM ET

(8) CARNEY- NADEAU AT STEPHENSON – Kick off at 7PM ET

(8) ENGADINE AT BRIMLEY – Kick off at 7PM ET

(8) RR AT CEDARVILLE- Kick off at 7PM ET

(8) NORTH CENTRAL AT FOREST PARK – Cancelled (North Central will play at Wausaukee, WI at 7PM ET)

(8) PICKFORD AT RUDYARD – Kick off at 7PM ET

(8) SC AT MUNISING – Kick off at 7PM ET

Latest Posts