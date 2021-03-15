UPSET ALERT: Marquette takes down #1 Sault Ste. Marie

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redettes took down #1 Sault Ste. Marie, 56 to 49, Monday night. Rayna Warchock led all scorers with 21 points. The loss snapped a 28 game win streak for the Sault Blue Devils.
