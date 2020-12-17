UPSSA: 11-Player Football Awards Announced

Marquette, Mich. (MQT Athletics) - Each volleyball season, over 210 players from Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 are recognized by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA) for their athletic performance on the court by being selected to the MIVCA All-State teams.

Once a player has been selected All-Region by the varsity coaches, Regions then nominate players to move on to be considered for the All-State teams. At the All-State level, representatives are looking for impact players, throughout the state; not just at their regional level. Each division selects three teams at the state level and honorable mention.