UPSSA: 11-Player Football Awards Announced
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
11-Player UPSSA Major awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Kam Karp, Marquette
Defensive Player of the Year: Desmond Mullen, Marquette
Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: Nathan Lundin, West Iron County, 6-3, 315, Sr.
Large School Team of the Year: Marquette
Small School Team of the Year: Iron Mountain
Large School Coach of the Year: Eric Mason, Marquette and Scott Menard, Sault Ste. Marie
Small School Coach of the Year: Robin Marttila, Iron Mountain and Ben Olsen, Gwinn