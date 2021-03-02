UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (3/02/21)
U.P. Poll
Boys
Division 1-3
1. Escanaba (4) 8-0 24 1
2. Iron Mountain (1) 8-0 20 2
3. Marquette 5-2 16 3
4. Bark River-Harris 9-0 8 4
5. Kingsford 5-3 3 5
Others receiving votes: Jeffers (7-1) 2, Gladstone (4-4) 1, Norway (7-2) 1.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 8-1 25 2
2. Rudyard 7-1 19 3
3. Dollar Bay 7-1 16 1
4. Munising 7-1 10 4
5. Chassell 4-3 3 5
Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (5-3) 2.
Girls
Division 1-3
1. Menominee (3) 6-0 23 1
2. Sault Ste. Marie (2) 7-0 22 2
3. St. Ignace 4-2 14 3
4. Calumet 7-0 11 4
5. Negaunee 7-1 5 —
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 9-0 25 1
2. Carney-Nadeau 9-0 19 2
3. Baraga 5-2 13 3
4. Cedarville 4-1 10 5
5. Ontonagon 6-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Pickford (4-2) 2.