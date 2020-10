UPSSA High School Football Poll (10/6/20)

MUNISING, Mich., (WJMN) - Pete Heyrman hasn't been to a Munising High School football game since 1996 but that hasn't stopped him from being a fan and supporter of the team.

Last year he joined the Munising Lions and donated money from his award scholarship toward new benches. Greg Quinn, President of Munising Lions, says Heyrman joined the Lions in November 2019.