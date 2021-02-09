High School Sports Zone Header

Virus, compressed season put stress on Michigan referees

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Basketball is returning to Michigan gyms after a coronavirus timeout. But high schools are anticipating a shortage of men and women who blow the whistle.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says registration of referees is down 25% from a year ago. The risk of COVID-19 is seen as a “contributing factor.”

High school basketball typically starts in December, but the state delayed it because of the coronavirus. The regular season will last six weeks followed by the state tournament.

Middle school coaches are being encouraged to register as officials.

Some high schools will likely schedule two games a day, which would allow refs to work both games.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories