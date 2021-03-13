WATCH: KHS freshman Adelaide McRoberts clocks U.P. record in 100 Yard Butterfly

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Kingsford High School freshman, Adelaide McRoberts, may have been competing in her first U.P. Finals of her swimming career, but in the water McRoberts looked like a seasoned veteran.

McRoberts competed in four events including the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 100 Yard Butterfly, 100 Yard Backstroke, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. In the Buttlerfly event, she would finish first with a time of 58.89, a pool, and a U.P. record.

“It was a great accomplishment for me considering I’m only a freshman. That was my goal, to hopefully come here and get a record and win,” said McRoberts.

Not only did McRoberts set a new fastest time in the girls Butterfly event, she also swam faster than the first place finisher in the boys 100 Yard Butterfly. Liam McFerrin of Marquette finished with an official time of 59.84.

“I have been training a lot. It feels great that all the hard work has worked out in the end,” said McRoberts.

McRoberts says she is happy that the U.P. Finals were able to take place after a season filled with a lot of questions marks.

“I’m really happy, I love the environment and everyone here is very nice and fast. I’m glad that everyone could make it here,” said McRoberts.

