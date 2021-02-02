Legal filing against MDHHS chief aims to force start of winter sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let Them Play Michigan, an organization urging the state to let winter sports begin, has filed a complaint against the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to try to force her to lift a ban.

The complaint was filed Tuesday morning in the Michigan Court of Claims against MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, attorney Peter Ruddell of Detroit-based law firm Honigman LLP said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

According to a summary provided by the law firm, the plaintiffs are listed as Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents, including one whose son plays basketball for Tri-Unity Christian in Wyoming, who are concerned about their kids’ future in sports.

Also among the plaintiffs are the parents of a Mona Shores hockey player whose Jan. 18 death following a car crash was blamed on “mental struggles he endured from the continued delays in winter sports in Michigan.”

“This is for the best interest of the student-athletes. They need to be on the court for their mental health, their emotional health, their physical health and their long-term education and career pathways,” Ruddell said.

The complaint claims the MDHHS ban of winter sports violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection, procedural and due process, free assembly, and free education clauses, as well as Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and state administrative procedures.

Ruddell said while there is not a constitutional right to athletics, there does not appear to have been a case that explicitly linked athletics to quality of education.

It also lists several arguments Let Them Play Michigan put forth to MDHHS in a letter last week (PDF), including that data shows most high school student-athletes in Michigan have largely avoided contracting COVID-19 during the fall season and a Wisconsin study showing low COVID-19 risk among its student-athletes.

It goes on to say that sports are an integral part of education for many, that the MDHHS ban widens racial and economic inequities because wealthier families can travel out of state to compete and others cannot, and that the ban is limiting student-athletes’ shot at scholarships.

Ruddell also argued that even though competition isn’t happening right now, students are still participating in gym class, which would in theory present the same risks.

Current restrictions from MDHHS ban winter sports through Feb. 21. Players, coaches and parents recently testified before the Republican-led Legislature to explain why they thought play should resume and held a protest outside the state Capitol in Lansing over the weekend.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it is prepared to get competition started within days from an OK from the state.

Ruddell noted Let Them Play Michigan has not had any contact with MHSAA about its legal complaint.