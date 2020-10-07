Week 3 Power Rankings sponsored by the Honor Credit Union

Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books and we’re starting to see the landscape shape up. Here is our newest Local 3 Power rankings Sponsored by the Honor Credit Union.
11-Player Power Rankings
- Gladstone Braves (2-0)
- Sault Ste. Marie (2-1)
- Marquette (2-1)
- West Iron County (3-0)
- Iron Mountain (3-0)
8-Player Power Rankings
- Pickford Panthers (3-0)
- North Central Jets (3-0)
- Munising Mustangs (3-0)
- Stephenson Eagles (3-0)
- Rapid River Rockets (2-1)
