Week 3 Power Rankings sponsored by the Honor Credit Union

Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books and we’re starting to see the landscape shape up. Here is our newest Local 3 Power rankings Sponsored by the Honor Credit Union.

11-Player Power Rankings

  1. Gladstone Braves (2-0)
  2. Sault Ste. Marie (2-1)
  3. Marquette (2-1)
  4. West Iron County (3-0)
  5. Iron Mountain (3-0)

8-Player Power Rankings

  1. Pickford Panthers (3-0)
  2. North Central Jets (3-0)
  3. Munising Mustangs (3-0)
  4. Stephenson Eagles (3-0)
  5. Rapid River Rockets (2-1)

