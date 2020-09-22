High School Sports Zone Header

West Iron County vs. Hancock volleyball cancelled tonight due to COVID-19 exposure

Hancock, Mich. (WJMN) – The volleyball game scheduled for Tuesday night between the West Iron County Wykons and Hancock bulldogs has been cancelled.

According to Adam Niemi, the Sports Editor The Daily Mining Gazette, the game has been cancelled after several Hancock players had known exposure to a positive COVID-19 case at Hancock High School. This information coming from the Hancock athletic director.

Adam Niemi/Twitter

The team being monitored through Monday.

