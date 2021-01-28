Westwood Patriots eagerly awaiting the chance to play #LetUsPlay

Last season, the Westwood Patriot Girls Basketball team had their dreams of winning a state title shattered with one phone call. The Patriots found out the news that their season had been canceled while on the bus heading to a regional round game.

“I had to leave the room, figure out how I was going to tell my team, my seniors. They were all on the bus ready to leave the parking lot when I had to break the news to them. It was devastating,” Said Westwood head coach, Kurt Corcoran, in an interview last March.

Almost a year later, a new group of Patriots is hoping they’ll get a chance to pick up the pieces.

“in the beginning, everyone was super excited and we got that first week in and we were feeling good and then they canceled it. Everyone was like ‘okay, okay we’ll be fine, you know, it will start in a couple of weeks,’ and then it got pushed back again. Then we started again and it got pushed back again. So, everybody is pretty upset about it,” said Natalie Prophet, a senior forward for the Patriots.

“I haven’t gotten my hope up because my hopes were so high and they came crashing down last March and I didn’t want to do that to myself or the girls again,” said Corcoran.

Westwood has joined to fight with winter sports teams across the state calling on governor Whitmer to #LetUsPlay.

“Yeah, hey you know, let us play, but let’s do it safely. I think that we are. I think that we have the knowledge to do it safely. I think we got the wherewithal to do it safely. But, my voice alone isn’t going to get it changed. So, you know let’s just be prepared for when the time comes.”

The Patriots have been able to meet as a team holding no contact practice sessions.

“Its just been a lot of conditioning and running and getting in the best shape possible because I think that’s going to be a deal-breaker for most games this year with having to wear masks. Having to start and stop so many times and not knowing what’s happening, the least you can do is be in shape,” said Prophet.

Corcoran says the opportunity to play goes far beyond winning games.

“It’s hard. When people talk about the emotional health of our athletes it’s a real thing. That first practice was a terrible practice. It really was because our competitive edge is gone. I could see it in these girls because they’ve just been beaten down and beaten down, delayed yet again and delayed yet again. So, it’s one of those things that us coaches need to do to get that competitive edge back up. We are doing everything right to slow the spread. So, hopefully whether it’s February 22nd, like it was originally February 1st, Let’s just play and we’re looking forward to it and we’ll be happy when the day comes,” said Corcoran.

