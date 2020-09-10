Whitmer clarifies order: Masks not required for all sports

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) - On Thursday, Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-176 reopening Michigan’s gyms and pools in those regions where they remain closed and allowing for organized sports practices and competitions to resume in those regions where they remain restricted, subject to strict protections meant to limit spread of the virus.

WJMN contacted Marquette Senior High School Athletic Director, Alex Tiseo. Below was his listed response as to what the executive order means.