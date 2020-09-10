Whitmer clarifies order: Masks not required for all sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes can’t consistently keep 6 feet apart. The measure issued Wednesday explicitly mentions football, soccer and volleyball as sports where face coverings are a must due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it also now exempts sports in which athletes can keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments” — such as tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball. Her initial order to let additional organized sports resume required all athletes to wear a mask except when swimming.
Latest Posts
- Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season
- Will the Chiefs and Texans kneel to kick off the NFL season?
- Gov. Whitmer outlines mask requirements for organized sports
- What to expect when the NFL kicks off its 2020-2021 season on Thursday
- WMU Athletics creates diversity task force