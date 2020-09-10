High School Sports Zone Header

Whitmer clarifies order: Masks not required for all sports

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., heir status amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whitmer says gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and organized sports can resume if masks are worn. She lifted some coronavirus restrictions Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, that lasted longer in Michigan than in many other states. The order, effective next Wednesday, allows for reopening fitness centers and indoor pools in remaining regions that hold 93% of Michigan’s population.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has clarified her order requiring masks in organized sports, saying they must be worn in training and competition only when athletes can’t consistently keep 6 feet apart. The measure issued Wednesday explicitly mentions football, soccer and volleyball as sports where face coverings are a must due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it also now exempts sports in which athletes can keep distance “except for occasional and fleeting moments” — such as tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball. Her initial order to let additional organized sports resume required all athletes to wear a mask except when swimming.

