Whitmer: Priority is getting kids into classrooms, not sports

East Lansing, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her executive order for 12 more days to try and control and curve the spread of the coronavirus. That’s means high school sports will have to wait as well.
Whitmer says she thinks the priority should be getting students back in the classrooms before sports resumes.
Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Director, Robert Gordon, agreed saying sports are too high of a risk.
Practices were supposed to start Wednesday, and games next Tuesday.
Here is a statement from Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director, Mark Uyl: