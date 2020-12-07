Whitmer: Priority is getting kids into classrooms, not sports

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Whitmer said Monday, Nov. 16 she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law that her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close. Gathering sizes also will be tightened. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

East Lansing, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her executive order for 12 more days to try and control and curve the spread of the coronavirus. That’s means high school sports will have to wait as well.

Whitmer says she thinks the priority should be getting students back in the classrooms before sports resumes.

Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Director, Robert Gordon, agreed saying sports are too high of a risk.

Practices were supposed to start Wednesday, and games next Tuesday.

Here is a statement from Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director, Mark Uyl:

Latest Posts