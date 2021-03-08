Wonders sitting at 1,999 career points leading up to showdown with #1 Escanaba

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday night the top two U.P. boys high school basketball programs will take the floor as #2 Iron Mountain takes on #1 Escanaba.

Iron Mountain star forward, Foster Wonders, will enter the game one point shy of 2,000 career points. Iron Mountain Head coach, Bucky Johnson, said he’s not surprised Wonders has reached the mark, in fact, it was a moment he envisioned years ago.

“His brother Carson scored his 1,000th point and I was standing next to Pete Wonders, Foster’s grandpa one night and I gave Carson a ball with a thousand points on it and I said, ‘Pete, I said, if I got anything to do with this and I’m still around as a coach, I’m going to give one to Foster with 2,000 on it.’ He just looked at me and here we are,” said Johnson

Johnson called Wonders unstoppable this year. He, like the rest of us, has just been enjoying the show.

“I’ve been lucky because I’ve had a front row seat for all of it,” said Johnson.

Johnson, who started coaching Wonders in little league baseball when he was around nine years old, said Wonders is one of the best student-athletes he’s had the privilege of coaching.

“He’s a coachable kid, he’s a hard worker, he’s got a tremendous attitude, he gets along with his teammates. I could go on and on.”

Johnson says Wonders is deserving of all of his success.

“We all know his story in terms of becoming a college basketball player and he’s going to achieve that goal and reach that dream. He’s very deserving of it.”

And although the individual accolades are nice, Johnson said he know’s Wonders would give them up in a heartbeat in order to accomplish the ultimate goal.

“I know he would be one of the first guys to tell you, he could give a rat’s rear end about the ‘999’ he wants to win the game tomorrow and make a run in the tournament. I know he would tell you that.”

