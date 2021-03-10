High School Sports Zone Header

Wonders talks win over Escanaba & legacy at Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders led the Mountaineers to a win over top-ranked Escanaba, Tuesday night, scoring 27 points and coming in clutch late in the game.

During the game Wonders eclipsed the 2,000 career point mark and currently sits at 2,026. The Mountaineers will play the next three games on the road and Wonders will have a good opportunity to break the IHS school record of 2,076 points, held by Marcus Johnson, a former teammate of Wonders.

There’s also a chance Wonders breaks the all-time U.P. scoring record of 2,178.

Local 3 caught up with Foster Wednesday to talk about the big win over Escanaba and talked legacy at Iron Mountain.

