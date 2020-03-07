Closings
Hillmon, Brown give Michigan women upset of No. 11 N’western

Michigan basketball stadium

Photo Courtesy by University of Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points, Hailey Brown added 19 and seventh-seeded Michigan upset second-seeded and 11th-ranked Northwestern 67-59 in the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals.

A basket by Jordan Hamilton cut Michigan’s lead to 62-59 but Brown scored the back-breaker, a 3-pointer from just outside the left corner that kissed off the backboard with 18.6 seconds to go. She also added two free throws after a Northwestern miss.

Vernonica Burton scored 15 points for Northwestern, which won a share of its first conference title in 30 years and set a school record for wins, had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

