Hockey players in the minors face uncertainty, job fears

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, a shot by Norfolk Admirals’ Alex Pompeo (25), right, deflects up into the air off Adirondack Thunder’s goalie J.P. Anderson (1) during the first period of an ECHL hockey game in Norfolk, Va. The ECHL season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Minor league hockey players in the ECHL are struggling after the rest of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The ECHL couldn’t afford to pay players like the NHL is while its season is suspended.

Players who make an average of $700-725 a week missed out on extra paychecks and aren’t sure how they’ll get through the summer.

Some players are even considering hanging up their skates and moving on to another career.

The Professional Hockey Players Association is putting together a fund to help.