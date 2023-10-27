DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is partnering with the Detroit Lions to give one lucky kid and their family a Thanksgiving to remember.

The 2023 Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes registration is open right now and runs through November 10th. Kids in first through tenth grade are qualified to enter.

The Winner and their parent(s) or guardian(s) will get a chance to ride on the Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Parade, then they will deliver a commemorative game ball on the field at the 84th Annual Thanksgiving Day Game at Ford Field before enjoying the game in up to nine family members or friends.

To enter, you have to fill out a ‘Q &A’ that can be found on DetroitLions.com.

“Last year, we had some 3400 kids,” said Ken Dallafoir, a former member of the Detroit Lions and the Executive Vice President & President of Health Plan Business at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “This year, we expect the success that the Lions are having, that would go much farther and deeper. Tickers are harder to come by now, they’re at a premium. If you win this, you can ride on our float at the Thanksgiving Day Parade for you and your guardian. You come to the stadium to take you down on the field. You have a locker, custom jersey, an autographed football, all kinds of fun stuff. Then, tickets for you and your family, and a turkey dinner is included as apart of that package. It’s a great day.”

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2023 — One Michigan kid will be a Thanksgiving Day star courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Lions: the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes is open to enter now through November 10 for Michigan children in grades first through tenth. The winner and their parents or guardians will ride on Blue Cross’ float down Woodward Avenue during America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White, then deliver the commemorative game ball on-field at the 84th annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. The winner will be joined at the game by nine guests – allowing their family to enjoy one of Detroit’s premier Thanksgiving traditions together while cheering on the Detroit Lions.

As part of the sweepstakes entry, fans are asked to share how they will get active for 60 minutes on Thanksgiving Day. Eligible children and families can enter at www.DetroitLions.com/TurkeyDayVIP. The Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes supports Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to children’s physical fitness and good nutrition through its #MIKidsCan campaign and ongoing partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program.

“The Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes unites two beloved Thanksgiving Day traditions for one lucky winner: America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Detroit Lions Annual Thanksgiving Day game,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “It’s important for Michigan kids to celebrate healthy lifestyles and we’re appreciative of our longstanding partnership with the Lions that makes that possible. The impact of the #MIKidsCan program continues—encouraging children to maintain an active healthy lifestyle with good nutrition and exercise habits.”

The winner will be randomly selected by the Detroit Lions and announced prior to the game. As part of their prize package, they will receive:

Participation for the winner and their parents to be part of the BCBSM parade float, carrying the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day commemorative game ball A custom jersey A commemorative football Participation in the fan tunnel experience prior to the Thanksgiving Day game Special seating along the parade route for his or her guests in the BCBSM Blue Zone Ten club level seats at Ford Field, to watch the Thanksgiving Day game A complete Thanksgiving dinner for all 10 guests

“Our Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic is always a truly special day in Detroit and this year maybe more than ever,” said Emily Griffin, senior vice president, Marketing and Brand at the Detroit Lions. “With our season-long celebration of the Lions 90th Season, and excitement building around our team each week, we are so proud to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes for another year, and to welcome some of our youngest fans to this great tradition.”

Over the last 19 years, Blue Cross has provided over $10 million to support kids’ health and wellness initiatives across the state through the groundbreaking Building Healthy Communities program. The grants have helped more than 1,200 Michigan schools reach 538,000 children with sustainable programs focused on the importance of daily activity and healthy food choices. For more information on the sweepstakes or Blue Cross’ ongoing efforts to help improve childhood health, visit AHealthierMichigan.org/MIKidsCan or follow #MIKidsCan on Twitter.