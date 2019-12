GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - To many, Lambeau Field is one of the most iconic stadiums in the NFL. To me, it has become a home away from home these past five years.

Coming into the season, there was a sense of new. New coaches, new players, new energy. In the blink of an eye, I found myself walking into Lambeau for what would be the team's final regular season game. There was a lot riding on this matchup with the Chicago Bears. The Packers, sitting at 10-3, still had the NFC North title and a potential first-round bye out there for the taking.