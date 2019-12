MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University (8-7-2, 6-5-0-0 WCHA) fell to No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato (15-1-1, 10-1-0 WCHA), 5-2, on Friday night at the Berry Events Center.

Although the Mavericks outscored the Wildcats. 5-2, the game was a hard fought battle with the box score about even. MSU-Mankato held the narrow edge in shots, posting 28 to the Wildcats' 25 but NMU held it's own in blocked shots with 18 while the Mavericks jumped in front of 12.