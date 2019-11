Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain rolled through the regular season and most of the postseason as well. But, throughout their year they never had to face a team with the caliber of talent that Pewamo-Westphalia has on their roster.

Friday night, the Mountaineers season came to a sudden end after a 43-7 loss to Pewamo-Westphalia. Iron Mountain finished the 2019 season at 12-1.